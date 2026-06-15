Threatened, forced into his car: Female actor from Hyderabad alleges harassment by casting director, files complaint

A case has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station based on a complaint by a female actor working in films, who alleged cheating, harassment, and criminal intimidation by a casting director. As per the latest update from news agency, the police officials noted that the complaint was received on June 12 at around 9:30 PM. The actor residing in the Banjara Hills police station limits stated that she has been working in the film industry as a lead artist for the past 15 years. A female actor has alleged harassment in the hands of a casting director. (For representation)

What is the complaint? In her complaint, she alleged that in October 2025, a casting director identified as Prasad obtained her contact number through a mutual acquaintance and offered her a role in the film Akasham Lo Oka Tara. It is an upcoming Telugu-language film directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, under Lightbox Media.

She informed that she worked on the project from 21 October 2025 to 9 December 2025 and was promised remuneration of ₹90,000, in addition to cab expenses of ₹38,000. The actress alleged that Prasad repeatedly postponed payment and, on 18 February 2026, asked her to meet near Dil Raju's office in Sagar Society, Banjara Hills.

More details The actor claimed that instead of paying her dues, he threatened her, forced her into his car, and misbehaved with her, offering better film opportunities in return for compliance. She said she managed to get away.

She further alleged that when her mother contacted Prasad regarding the pending payment, he used abusive language and claimed he had behaved similarly with other women and earned around ₹3 crore, adding that no police action could be taken against him. The complainant also alleged that Prasad threatened to kill her and her mother if they pursued the matter.

Based on the complaint, Banjara Hills Police registered a case under Sections 75, 79, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was registered, and an investigation has been entrusted to SI K Vijay.

No arrests have been reported so far. Further investigation is underway.