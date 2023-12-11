Trisha Krishnan to come back to Telugu cinema with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna films: Report

Actor Trisha Krishnan might make a comeback to Telugu cinema soon. As per a report by Pinkvilla, she will soon star in not just one but two Telugu projects, headlined by Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. While the actor’s filmography only shows one Tamil project in the pipeline, sources state that she has in fact given her nod to star in two Telugu projects. (Also Read: Trisha vows to never work with Mansoor Ali again after his shocking comment)

A fantasy thriller

Buzz is that Trisha will soon star in Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna's films(X)

Trisha was on-board Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Chiranjeevi but she reportedly walked out of the project due to creative differences. Now, she has said yes to acting with the Tollywood star again for Bimbisara director Vasishta’s upcoming film titled Vishwambara. “The makers have approached the actor and she has agreed to be on-board the project,” a source tells HT, adding, “An official announcement is yet to be made.”

A love story

After Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna will return to doing what he does best – romance on-screen. Titled Love, Action, Romance, the film will be helmed by KE Gnanavel Raja. The film’s details have been kept under wraps but buzz is that Trisha has given her nod to star in this project also. “The film will go on-floors sometime next year,” says the source. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Trisha’s recent projects

Trisha was seen in three projects this year, titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, The Road and Leo. PS2 saw her reprise her role as Kundavai, the character and film both received good response from critics and audience alike. In The Road she plays Meera, a woman who sets out to find the real cause of a tragedy that has befallen her family. The film received mixed response from critics and audience alike.

In Leo, she played Sathya, a woman whose husband finds himself being mistaken for someone else. Her performance in the film was appreciated, opening doors for her comeback to Telugu cinema. She will also soon be seen in a project titled Vidaa Muyarich with Ajith and Regina Cassandra as her co-stars.

