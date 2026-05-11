Troll calls Seerat Kapoor ‘Allu Arjun's property’; actor hits back at disrespectful comment

When Allu Arjun turned 44 on April 8 this year, Seerat Kapoor posted some unseen pictures from abroad on the Tollywood star’s private jet. Many were surprised to know that Arjun and Seerat were close friends, while others made disparaging remarks. Seerat recently hit back at a troll who called her the Pushpa star’s ‘property’.

Seerat Kapoor slams troll calling her ‘Allu Arjun’s property’

Seerat Kapoor posted pictures with Allu Arjun on his birthday.

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Seerat recently posted a picture of herself in a lacy brown outfit, writing, “Entering the weekend like my own muse (star emoji).” While she saw enough encouraging comments with fans commenting with heart and heart eye emojis, one Instagram-user left a misogynistic comment. They wrote, “Allu arjun property (heart emoji).”

Instead of letting it slide, Seerat called out the misogyny in the comment, writing, “Adding a “(heart eye emoji)” doesn’t make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.” Fans also came to her support, with one person commenting, “I know how respectful you are. They are poor people do not answer them.”

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Seerat Kapoor responded to a troll who called her Allu Arjun's property.

{{^usCountry}} Recently, on Arjun’s birthday, Seerat posted pictures of them together, writing, “Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline (evil eye and sparkle emojis) You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you! (white heart emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, on Arjun’s birthday, Seerat posted pictures of them together, writing, “Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline (evil eye and sparkle emojis) You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you! (white heart emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

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Recent work

Seerat was last seen in the 2023 JioHotstar series Save the Tigers and the 2024 films Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey. She also featured in the special song Ghallu Ghallu in Usha Parinayam. She has Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam lined up, apart from an appearance in The Black Gold.

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Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo before starring in Sukumar’s career-changing films Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2021 and 2024. After Pushpa 2 made history as the highest-grossing Telugu film and one of the highest-grossing Indian films, the actor has exciting projects lined up.

He has Raaka with director Atlee, which will feature Deepika Padukone as his co-star. He also has a yet-to-be-titled film by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up. Arjun has also given his nod to Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, though those films have yet to materialise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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