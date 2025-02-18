Upasana Konidela glows in red, champions Indian healthcare at Harvard India Business Forum. See pics

Upasana Konidela, healthcare entrepreneur, philanthropist and wife of actor Ram Charan, made a statement on current practices and development in the Indian healthcare system at the Harvard India Business Forum which was held on February 15-16. The actor stunned in a red outfit and shared a series of pictures on Tuesday to offer a glimpse into the conference. (Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela heads to Mahakumbh with her sister and girl gang; see pics) Upasana Kamineni Konidela was all smiles as she attended the Harvard India Business Forum 2025.

Upasana at Harvard

Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni took to Instagram to share pictures from the prestigious event. For the occasion, Upasana chose a custom Dior suit. In the caption, Shobana wrote: “Each generation at Apollo brings their unique perspective, anchored by our Chairman. Upasna, was at Harvard yesterday, sharing the Apollo mission and her own vision of the future of healthcare.”

"I presented the Apollo Hospitals case study at Harvard 30 years ago, now so proud to see Upasna there." Upasana took to the comments section and wrote: “Love you, mom.”

In her Instagram Stories, Upasana went on to share some more tidbits from the conference. Her pictures were accompanied by a few lines on the Indian healthcare. One of the captions read, “A strong healthcare system isn't defined by the number of hospitals we build, but by the number of hospital visits we prevent.”

In another picture, a statement read, “India is setting the global blueprint for healthcare- where innovation meets impact.”

Upasana via Instagram Stories.

“India’s biggest advantage is scale. With AI-powered predictive healthcare and our deep-rooted wellness traditions, we are not just solving for India—we are creating solutions for the world,” she stated in her keynote address.

Her discussion also included a focus on the shift to prevention - to move beyond treatment to early intervention for chronic diseases and mental health. A key takeaway from Upasana’s speech was about how digital health, UPI-driven payments, and telemedicine are ensuring that quality healthcare reaches even the most remote regions, and why global investors are looking at India as the next big health-tech and wellness hub.

Upasana is the Vice Chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group. She holds a master's in MBA from Regent's University London. She also studied at Harvard University at their Business School, where she learned the skills to run businesses. She is also the Managing Director of FHPL (Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited).