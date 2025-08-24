Upasana says she isn't ‘khaas’ just because she married Ram Charan, inherited business empire: ‘This isn't about ego’

Tollywood star Ram Charan’s wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, posted an Instagram note about her idea of a ‘Khas Aadmi Party’. Calling for a change in mindset about what makes people special, she stated that she was ‘khaas’ (special) for more than just being Ram’s wife or inheriting a business empire. Here’s what she said. Upasana Konidela penned a note about how she's special for more reasons than being Ram Charan's wife.

Upasana Konidela on being ‘khaas’

Upasana began her note by writing, “What makes someone truly khaas? Is it wealth, status, success, fame or the way they are able to impress? Or is it something deeper – like quiet strength, emotional clarity, and the ability to uplift others?”

She then wrote that in today’s world, people are valued for their external achievements more than their inherent ones. She wrote of how women are expected to see themselves as ‘Aam Aadmi’ or a common man, writing, “We’re told to stay humble, play safe, and wait our turn. Praised for being selfless, but rarely encouraged to dream big or prioritise personal growth.”

Upasana questioned whether women are content with their place in a world where self-sacrifice is mistaken for strength. She also added that self-love is the need of the hour for India to be more ‘peaceful’. “I didn’t become khaas because of what I inherited or who I married. I became khaas because I faced pressure and pain – and chose to rise anyway. I’ve doubted myself, I’ve fallen, I’ve started over. I kept choosing belief. Again. And again,” she wrote.

She ended the note by questioning what it really meant to be khas, detailing, “It has nothing to do with money, status, or fame. It begins with self-worth – and is powered by gratitude, kindness and courage. This isn’t about ego. Ego demands recognition. Self-worth quietly creates it.”

About Upasana and Ram Charan

For the uninitiated, Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr C Prathap Reddy, the founder of the Apollo Hospitals empire. She serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation, the group's CSR wing. Ram and Upasana married in 2012, and their daughter, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023. Last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, Ram will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor.