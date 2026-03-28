Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan film dips further, fails to collect even ₹1 crore
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan's film experiences a box office slowdown in its second weekend, collecting ₹0.61 crore.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues to witness a slowdown at the box office amid its competition with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 as it enters its second weekend. On Day 10, the film has run across 1,090 shows and collected around ₹0.61 crore (early estimates) on its second Saturday. This takes its total India net collection to ₹68.66 crore, while the gross collection stands at ₹80.74 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh's numbers in 10 days
The film had opened strongly, earning ₹34.75 crore on its first Thursday, supported by nearly 69% occupancy across over 4,600 screens. However, collections dropped sharply to ₹9 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday at ₹9.10 crore, and dipped slightly on Sunday to ₹7.50 crore. The weekday trend showed a significant fall, with earnings dropping to ₹2.50 crore on Monday, ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday, and ₹1.35 crore on Wednesday, taking the first week total to ₹65.95 crore.
The downward trend has continued into the second week. The film collected ₹1 crore on Thursday and ₹1.10 crore on Friday, before falling further to ₹0.61 crore on Day 10 (early estimates). Occupancy has remained in the 18–22% range, along with a noticeable reduction in screen count.
About Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the action-comedy features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences, which appears to have impacted its box-office momentum.
Addressing the response, Harish Shankar recently said he welcomes constructive criticism, particularly feedback on writing or pacing, but does not pay attention to anonymous trolling. He added that he prefers to focus on meaningful critique rather than online negativity.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh also marks the director’s reunion with Pawan Kalyan after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, which was itself a remake of the Hindi film Dabangg starring Salman Khan. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S, the film had been in production since 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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