Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan film dips further, fails to collect even ₹1 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues to witness a slowdown at the box office amid its competition with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 as it enters its second weekend. On Day 10, the film has run across 1,090 shows and collected around ₹0.61 crore (early estimates) on its second Saturday. This takes its total India net collection to ₹68.66 crore, while the gross collection stands at ₹80.74 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan's film release collided with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandar 2

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's numbers in 10 days The film had opened strongly, earning ₹34.75 crore on its first Thursday, supported by nearly 69% occupancy across over 4,600 screens. However, collections dropped sharply to ₹9 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday at ₹9.10 crore, and dipped slightly on Sunday to ₹7.50 crore. The weekday trend showed a significant fall, with earnings dropping to ₹2.50 crore on Monday, ₹1.75 crore on Tuesday, and ₹1.35 crore on Wednesday, taking the first week total to ₹65.95 crore.

The downward trend has continued into the second week. The film collected ₹1 crore on Thursday and ₹1.10 crore on Friday, before falling further to ₹0.61 crore on Day 10 (early estimates). Occupancy has remained in the 18–22% range, along with a noticeable reduction in screen count.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh Directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the action-comedy features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R. Parthiban. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences, which appears to have impacted its box-office momentum.

Addressing the response, Harish Shankar recently said he welcomes constructive criticism, particularly feedback on writing or pacing, but does not pay attention to anonymous trolling. He added that he prefers to focus on meaningful critique rather than online negativity.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also marks the director’s reunion with Pawan Kalyan after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, which was itself a remake of the Hindi film Dabangg starring Salman Khan. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S, the film had been in production since 2023.