Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on Netflix; Pawan Kalyan film faces fresh trolling: ‘Agnyaathavaasi chusta 4 sarlu gani…’

Harish Shankar’s adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, Ustaad Bhagat Singh (UBS), was released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states. After opening to lukewarm reviews and grossing around ₹95 crore worldwide, the film starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela premiered on Netflix on April 16. The OTT release sparked a fresh wave of trolling from fans disappointed with the film. (Also Read: Who is stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala? Detained by AP police for jokes on Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and family)

Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on Netflix

Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in a still from Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

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On Wednesday evening, Netflix India announced that UBS will stream on the platform from April 16. Releasing a new trailer cut, they wrote, “Power ni measure cheyyadam kashtam, just experience cheyyali anthe (It’s difficult to measure power, you can only experience it). Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.” On Thursday, after the film was released, they shared a poster, writing, “Ustaad has arrived & Ugadi isn’t done yet. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh out now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Fresh wave of trolling after OTT release

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{{^usCountry}} A fresh wave of trolling began on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram after UBS began streaming on Netflix. “Oscar nominee and the first Indian movie to gross $1 billion, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now streaming on NETFLIX with an IMAX 1.43:1 ratio. DON’T TUDUM IT,” read one sarcastic post on X, while another wrote, “Watch Generational Classic Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming now on Netflix.” One wrote, “Thanks for the warning,” while another tweeted, “Vastadu, kani yevaru chudadu (He will come, but nobody will watch).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fresh wave of trolling began on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram after UBS began streaming on Netflix. “Oscar nominee and the first Indian movie to gross $1 billion, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now streaming on NETFLIX with an IMAX 1.43:1 ratio. DON’T TUDUM IT,” read one sarcastic post on X, while another wrote, “Watch Generational Classic Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming now on Netflix.” One wrote, “Thanks for the warning,” while another tweeted, “Vastadu, kani yevaru chudadu (He will come, but nobody will watch).” {{/usCountry}}

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Instagram was also filled with sarcastic comments such as, “Mem mari antha kaliga kanipisthunama? (Do I look that jobless to you?)” and “Okasari chudatame ekkuva malli Netflix kuda na (It’s enough I watched it once, again on Netflix?)” One even brought up Pawan’s 2018 flop Agnyaathavaasi, “Nenu Agnyathavasi cinema ayina 4 sarlu chusta gani, Ustad maatram inkosari chudanu, already theater lo chusinanduke chala feel avutunna kalyan babai ela oopukunnadu, enduku teesada ani (I will watch Agnyaathavaasi four times rather than watch Ustaad. I already feel bad for watching it in theatres and wonder how Pawan agreed to it).”

Netflix gets praised for trailer cut

Some even began trolling the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, and Harish for not releasing a trailer on par with Netflix's. “Really this Cut..PURE MADNESS. Kudos to Netflix. Mythri Failed this type of Cuts & @harish2you totally failed. He can doing only BHAJANA..JUST LOOK AT THIS CUT harish,Cult captain ani vesukovadam kadhu. Trailer cut kudaa matladali...ilaaa (Don’t call yourself cult captain if your trailer isn’t like this).” One even asked Netflix to reedit the film, writing, “Cinema kooda re-edit chesi vadul annaa, Atleast familys enjoy cheseylaagaa (Re-edit the film, brother, so families can enjoy).”

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UBS was announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021 and was hyped as it’s Harish and Pawan’s second film after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, a remake of Dabangg. The film was officially launched with a changed title in 2022. Filming only commenced in 2023 and, after multiple delays, was wrapped in 2025. UBS is one of the films Pawan signed before he contested in the Andhra Pradesh elections and became the Deputy Chief Minister.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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