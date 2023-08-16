Vijay Devarakonda recalls the time Samantha Ruth Prabhu was extremely unwell and 'stopped talking, seeing us'

Vijay Deverakonda has said that when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis, she was fighting many battles and and stopped talking and meeting the people close to her. An India Today report quoted Vijay speaking at a promotional event for the Telugu film Khushi. Samantha was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition myositis in 2022. (Also read| Kushi trailer: Vijay, Samantha show what happens after Rocky weds Rani)

When Samantha stopped talking

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Kushi musical concert in Hyderabad.

Talking about Samantha, Vijay said that he got to know about her health in July while promoting a different film and she did not want to talk about it. He added that he tried to explain to her that they are actors and storytellers. “I told Sam that we are actors and that we are storytellers. I felt we did not have to talk about our struggles in the open. After a point, Samantha felt it was her responsibility to talk about her health. She stopped talking to us and she stopped seeing all of us. She was extremely unwell. She fought so many battles. At that point, she decided to share it with everyone, just to tell people that there's hope.”

Before everyone understood Samantha's plight

He also said that he wants to see Samantha smile and added that she had struggled a lot for Kushi, “We started this film in April 2022 with a smile on our faces. We had completed 60 per cent. Only 30-35 per cent shooting was pending. By July, Sam's health condition deteriorated. She said that her health wasn't good. Shiva and I were like ‘You look beautiful. What problem do you have?' We took it lightly. Later, we understood her plight."

Kushi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Samantha on a break

Samantha completed her work on Kushi, and her international project - the Indian chapter of Prime Video's Citadel earlier this year. After completing all her pending projects, Samantha is now on a break for at least a year. She is expected to get her treatment is the USA.

