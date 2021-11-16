Vijay Devarakonda shoots with Mike Tyson for Liger in US, see pic

﻿Actor Vijay Devarakonda, who is currently in the US for the shoot of upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Liger, has been joined by boxing legend Mike Tyson for the ongoing schedule of the film. Mike Tyson, who makes his South Indian film debut with the project, plays a key role in the film.

Vijay shared a picture in which he is seen sharing the frame with Mike Tyson on the film sets. "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special.. #Liger Vs The Legend.. When I came face to face with Iron @MikeTyson."

In Liger, Vijay reportedly plays a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. The actor underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character.

Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. The project, being directed by Puri Jagannadh, will mark Vijay Devarakonda’s debut in Bollywood. It also stars Ananya Panday.

“The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

The project was originally planned to be made in Telugu with actor Jr NTR a few years ago. It didn’t materialise as NTR was busy with multiple commitments and he couldn’t allocate dates.

Eventually, Puri pitched the idea to Vijay and brought him on board. Over the course of last year and a half, Vijay exclusively worked on his physique for this project.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijay will reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for another film next year. Sandeep recently took to Twitter to laud Vijay’s efforts to help middle-class families with essential groceries during the lockdown through The Devarakonda Foundation.

Sandeep tweeted: “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda (sic)".

Replying to Sandeep’s tweet, Vijay said that it’s time they reunite for a new project. "I miss you Vanga. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot (sic),” Vijay said.

