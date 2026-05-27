Vijay Deverakonda flaunts pendant with wife Rashmika Mandanna’s initial; fans call it his ‘mangalsutra’. Watch

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took the internet by storm when they shared their dreamy wedding photos in February this year. The couple are now reuniting on screen after a long gap for Ranabaali. Recently, they were spotted at the airport together, but what truly caught fans’ attention was Vijay seemingly flaunting a pendant featuring Rashmika’s initial, leaving fans gushing over the sweet gesture.

Vijay Deverakonda flaunts pendant with Rashmika Mandanna's initial

Fans love Vijay Deverakonda's sweet gesture for wife Rashmika Mandanna.

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In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Vijay and Rashmika were seen exiting the airport and heading towards their car. Vijay kept it casual in a beige T-shirt paired with dark trousers. However, fans quickly noticed the chain around his neck, which featured a pendant with the letter ‘R’. Many speculated that the pendant was dedicated to his wife, Rashmika Mandanna.

Fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One fan wrote, “Well, he has a movie called Ranabaali coming soon too. Dual purpose for now — let’s call it his mangalsutra.” Another commented, “R for Rashmika.” A fan also wrote, “Made for each other,” while another simply called the moment “so cute”.

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s love story

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika and Vijay first met while working on their film Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama emerged as a major box-office success, with audiences loving their chemistry. The duo later reunited for Dear Comrade, further cementing their popularity as an on-screen pair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika and Vijay first met while working on their film Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama emerged as a major box-office success, with audiences loving their chemistry. The duo later reunited for Dear Comrade, further cementing their popularity as an on-screen pair. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For years, the two were rumoured to be dating, although they never publicly confirmed their relationship. Fans often noticed them holidaying together and sharing pictures from similar locations, though both maintained that they were close friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, the two were rumoured to be dating, although they never publicly confirmed their relationship. Fans often noticed them holidaying together and sharing pictures from similar locations, though both maintained that they were close friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, Vijay and Rashmika finally made their relationship official by announcing their engagement on social media. The couple tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, and their wedding pictures quickly went viral online. Following the wedding, they hosted a lavish reception in Hyderabad attended by several industry stars, including Ram Charan, Nani, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, among others. The couple also celebrated with fans by organising a meet-and-greet session and distributing sweets. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Vijay and Rashmika finally made their relationship official by announcing their engagement on social media. The couple tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, and their wedding pictures quickly went viral online. Following the wedding, they hosted a lavish reception in Hyderabad attended by several industry stars, including Ram Charan, Nani, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, among others. The couple also celebrated with fans by organising a meet-and-greet session and distributing sweets. About Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

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Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika’s third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and their first film together after marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film spans 1854 to 1878. According to the makers, the story is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that were ‘omitted’ from mainstream history books.

The official note stated that the film is a cinematic reconstruction of an era, built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records. Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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