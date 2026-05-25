Rashmika Mandanna makes a glamorous return to Anime Awards 2026 in sparkling black strapless gown and statement jewels

Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, held in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, where she walked the orange carpet in a dazzling fashion moment. The actor presented the coveted Best Animation of the Year award alongside Winston Duke, marking yet another year of her presence at the globally celebrated event. Rashmika Mandanna stuns in sequined Prabal Gurung look at Anime Awards. (Instagram/@bollywoodwomencloset)

For the star-studded evening, the newlywed actor embraced full glamour mode in a shimmering black gown that perfectly balanced elegance with drama. Let’s decode her stunning ensemble and take a few fashion notes. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna brings new-bride glow in simple Chikankari kurta, mangalsutra and sindoor for temple visit with Vijay )

What Rashmika wore to Anime Awards 2026 Rashmika wore a stunning black sequined gown by Prabal Gurung. The strapless silhouette hugged her frame beautifully, while the shimmering sequins added the perfect dose of red-carpet drama. What truly elevated the ensemble were the intricate floral embellishments blooming across the gown, adding a soft romantic touch to the bold monochrome look.

The fitted silhouette, clean neckline, and floor-grazing hem gave the outfit an elegant old-Hollywood charm, while the sparkling texture ensured all eyes stayed on her. Balancing the glamour with statement jewels, Rashmika accessorised her look with a vibrant gemstone necklace from Sunita Shekhawat that added a striking pop of colour against the black gown. Her rings subtly complemented the look without overpowering it.