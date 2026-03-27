Rashmika Mandanna brings new-bride glow in simple Chikankari kurta, mangalsutra and sindoor for temple visit with Vijay
Rashmika Mandanna steps out in a simple chikankari kurta with mangalsutra and sindoor for a temple visit in Anantapur with Vijay Deverakonda. See pics, video.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back to work after celebrating a month since their intimate Udaipur wedding on February 26. The couple was recently spotted in Anantapur, where they’ve resumed shooting for their upcoming film Ranabaali.
While Rashmika's wedding wardrobe was all about glamour, she is now embracing a more relaxed style. For a religious outing, she chose a simple kurta look that feels equal parts comfy and chic. Here’s a closer look at her outfit and why it works for summer. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in shimmery lehenga at magical sangeet with Vijay Deverakonda and family: 'Most fun night ever’ )
About Rashmika's simple blue kurta look
Rashmika kept things elegant in a soothing sky-blue kurta that perfectly captured the essence of summer dressing. It featured a split crew neckline and elbow-length sleeves, striking the right balance between comfort and style. What truly stood out, however, was the intricate Lucknowi chikankari embroidery spread delicately across the fabric, adding a traditional charm to the otherwise minimal silhouette. Keeping the look relaxed and contemporary, she paired the kurta with blue denim relaxed-fit jeans, ideal for a casual outing or a day in the heat.
When it came to accessories, Rashmika chose to keep things subtle yet meaningful. She styled her look with a gold mangalsutra, a delicate chain necklace, and classic white pearl earrings. The small tikka on her forehead and a hint of sindoor completed the look, bringing in soft, newlywed details that elevated the simplicity of her outfit with a personal and traditional finish.
Her makeup was subtle, featuring defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blush cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a half-updo hairstyle, she perfectly finished off her ethnic look.
What Vijay Deverakonda wore
Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, wore a light beige kurta featuring a relaxed silhouette, a half-buttoned placket, and subtle pleated detailing on one side that added a hint of structure to the otherwise easygoing outfit. The slightly open neckline gave the look a laid-back, breezy feel, perfect for a daytime outing. He paired the kurta with chocolate brown relaxed-fit pants, adding contrast to the neutral palette.
Adding a touch of personal style, Vijay accessorised with a delicate gold chain layered with a pendant, bringing in just the right amount of shine without overpowering the simplicity of his attire. His neatly groomed beard, tousled hair, and the tilak on his forehead completed the look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.