Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda take minimalism to regal heights in coordinated looks for a wedding in Hyderabad
After a dreamy wedding followed by a romantic honeymoon, Tollywood's fav couple are back in Hyderabad attending events. Here's what they wore to a wedding.
Fresh off their lavish Udaipur wedding and a serene, romantic honeymoon in Thailand, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted in Hyderabad attending a wedding celebration. Telugu cinema's favourite couple made a charming entrance, arriving hand-in-hand and walking towards the mandap, warmly greeting guests along the way, set against a dreamy backdrop of cascading white garlands and lush floral installations.
Also Read | Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda enjoy a romantic moment on honeymoon in Thailand
Rashmika wore a dreamy blush pink organza saree, draped in classic traditional style and finished with delicately embellished borders. Vijay complemented her palette in a cream coloured ensemble that felt quietly regal, leaning into understated luxury with traditional detailing. Together, their coordinated ivory and blush tones created a visually harmonious pairing – subtle and sophisticated, perfectly in tune with the warmth and intimacy of a daytime wedding ceremony. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore!
Rashmika Mandanna’s soft romantic palette
Rashmika arrived at the event in a dreamy blush pink saree that was the epitome of feminine elegance. The saree featured a sheer, organza-like lightweight fabric that draped fluidly around her frame, creating an ethereal silhouette. Its delicate shimmer came from a finely embellished border, adding just enough sparkle without taking away from its softness.
She paired it with a matching blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and a flattering, structured fit. The styling remained classic – the pallu was draped gracefully over her shoulder, allowing the border work to catch the light with every movement.
Her jewellery choices leaned into timeless sophistication: a layered pearl necklace sat elegantly on her neckline, paired with matching earrings and a statement ring that added a gentle glint. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh flowers, while dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, and a muted lip completed the 29-year-old actor’s soft romantic ensemble.
Vijay Deverakonda takes minimalism to regal heights
Vijay embraced a refined, minimalist aesthetic in a layered off-white ensemble that felt both regal and quietly opulent. He wore a cream kurta set as the base, paired with a draped dhoti that added a distinctly South Indian cultural note to the look. The dhoti’s soft pleats and relaxed drape brought movement, contrasting beautifully with the structure of his upper layers.
Over this, he layered a sleeveless sherwani-style jacket, intricately embroidered with delicate gold threadwork. The embroidery was concentrated along the placket, hem, and panels, creating a rich visual texture, while the tonal play of cream and gold gave the outfit a clean, sophisticated finish. His slicked-back hair, a well-kept beard, and minimal accessories allowed the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage, which was completed with classic traditional footwear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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