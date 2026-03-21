Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda take minimalism to regal heights in coordinated looks for a wedding in Hyderabad

Rashmika wore a dreamy blush pink organza saree, draped in classic traditional style and finished with delicately embellished borders. Vijay complemented her palette in a cream coloured ensemble that felt quietly regal, leaning into understated luxury with traditional detailing. Together, their coordinated ivory and blush tones created a visually harmonious pairing – subtle and sophisticated, perfectly in tune with the warmth and intimacy of a daytime wedding ceremony. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore!

Fresh off their lavish Udaipur wedding and a serene, romantic honeymoon in Thailand, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted in Hyderabad attending a wedding celebration. Telugu cinema's favourite couple made a charming entrance, arriving hand-in-hand and walking towards the mandap, warmly greeting guests along the way, set against a dreamy backdrop of cascading white garlands and lush floral installations.

Rashmika Mandanna’s soft romantic palette Rashmika arrived at the event in a dreamy blush pink saree that was the epitome of feminine elegance. The saree featured a sheer, organza-like lightweight fabric that draped fluidly around her frame, creating an ethereal silhouette. Its delicate shimmer came from a finely embellished border, adding just enough sparkle without taking away from its softness.

She paired it with a matching blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and a flattering, structured fit. The styling remained classic – the pallu was draped gracefully over her shoulder, allowing the border work to catch the light with every movement.

Her jewellery choices leaned into timeless sophistication: a layered pearl necklace sat elegantly on her neckline, paired with matching earrings and a statement ring that added a gentle glint. Her hair was styled in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh flowers, while dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, and a muted lip completed the 29-year-old actor’s soft romantic ensemble.

Vijay Deverakonda takes minimalism to regal heights Vijay embraced a refined, minimalist aesthetic in a layered off-white ensemble that felt both regal and quietly opulent. He wore a cream kurta set as the base, paired with a draped dhoti that added a distinctly South Indian cultural note to the look. The dhoti’s soft pleats and relaxed drape brought movement, contrasting beautifully with the structure of his upper layers.

Over this, he layered a sleeveless sherwani-style jacket, intricately embroidered with delicate gold threadwork. The embroidery was concentrated along the placket, hem, and panels, creating a rich visual texture, while the tonal play of cream and gold gave the outfit a clean, sophisticated finish. His slicked-back hair, a well-kept beard, and minimal accessories allowed the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage, which was completed with classic traditional footwear.