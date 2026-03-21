Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda enjoy a romantic moment on honeymoon in Thailand

After an opulent, multi-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda whisked themselves away for a dreamy honeymoon in Thailand. Now, a picture of the newlyweds basking in each other’s company has surfaced online, offering fans a sweet glimpse into their romantic getaway. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur last month.

Vijay and Rashmika’s Thailand getaway After their wedding celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay went to Koh Samui, Thailand, to enjoy some downtime. The couple opted for a private Airbnb villa for their stay. Now, a picture of the couple has emerged on social media.

The picture captures Vijay and Rashmika in a tender moment on a sunlit outdoor staircase, surrounded by lush greenery. Vijay is seen dressed in a light T-shirt and dark pants. He is seen holding the woman close as they gaze at each other with warm smiles. Meanwhile, Rashmika is seen wearing a flowy yellow floral dress and has her arms wrapped around him, leaning in affectionately.

The background of the image gives a serene and tropical vibe, with dense trees forming a natural backdrop and soft daylight filtering through.

“Vijay & Rashmika were staying in a private Airbnb villa that was a sprawling property, overlooking the beach - opting for a more intimate and personal experience over a traditional luxury resort. Much like their wedding celebrations, their holiday reflected their individuality, choosing a setting that felt authentic and uniquely theirs,” said a source in the know.