Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda enjoy a romantic moment on honeymoon in Thailand
After their wedding celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda went to Koh Samui, Thailand, to enjoy some downtime.
After an opulent, multi-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda whisked themselves away for a dreamy honeymoon in Thailand. Now, a picture of the newlyweds basking in each other’s company has surfaced online, offering fans a sweet glimpse into their romantic getaway.
Vijay and Rashmika’s Thailand getaway
After their wedding celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay went to Koh Samui, Thailand, to enjoy some downtime. The couple opted for a private Airbnb villa for their stay. Now, a picture of the couple has emerged on social media.
The picture captures Vijay and Rashmika in a tender moment on a sunlit outdoor staircase, surrounded by lush greenery. Vijay is seen dressed in a light T-shirt and dark pants. He is seen holding the woman close as they gaze at each other with warm smiles. Meanwhile, Rashmika is seen wearing a flowy yellow floral dress and has her arms wrapped around him, leaning in affectionately.
The background of the image gives a serene and tropical vibe, with dense trees forming a natural backdrop and soft daylight filtering through.
“Vijay & Rashmika were staying in a private Airbnb villa that was a sprawling property, overlooking the beach - opting for a more intimate and personal experience over a traditional luxury resort. Much like their wedding celebrations, their holiday reflected their individuality, choosing a setting that felt authentic and uniquely theirs,” said a source in the know.
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna get married
Rashmika and Vijay made things official by getting married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs.
Designer Anamika Khanna crafted wedding outfits for Vijay and Rashmika. The Telugu stars hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4 to celebrate their marriage. The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage.
Rashmika and Vijay worked in two Telugu films -- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced.
Meanwhile, Rashmika has resumed work after her wedding. She has started shooting for her upcoming movie, Mysaa, which has been produced by Unformula Films. Apart from this, Rashmika and Vijay will soon star together in Ranabaali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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