Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy Udaipur wedding: From brass artefact corners to filigree lamps
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate but regal ceremony in Udaipur. Check out pictures of their wedding decor and setting.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in a dreamy Udaipur ceremony, and their wedding decor was a breathtaking celebration of heritage, craftsmanship and understated grandeur. Rooted deeply in Indian tradition yet executed with contemporary finesse, the setting blended traditional temple-inspired architecture, earthy terracotta tones and rich crimson accents.
Wed Me Good, Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding planners, shared an Instagram post on February 28, featuring every small decor detail in the grand ceremony. Every corner felt intentional - layered with culture, symbolism and old-world charm - creating a wedding atmosphere that was intimate, sacred and visually resplendent. Here’s a closer look!
Bridal portrait setting
The first frame captures Rashmika seated within an intricately carved ivory wooden palki-like pavilion, reminiscent of a royal jharokha. The delicate floral carvings and scalloped arches frame her in soft natural light, while the deep red flooring beneath adds richness. The structure feels intimate and palatial - a perfect blend of Rajasthani heritage and bridal elegance.
Heritage display installation
A striking wooden cabinet installation styled with brass vessels, miniature sculptures and cascading jasmine strands serves as a statement decor piece. Placed against terracotta arches, the layered textures of aged wood, polished metal and fresh florals create a curated museum-like aesthetic rooted in tradition.
Brass artefact corners
Deep red walls form the backdrop for carefully styled brass idols, carved figurines and traditional vessels. From tribal-inspired busts to antique lamps and floral arrangements in earthy tones, each vignette feels like a devotional shrine, adding emotional depth to the decor.
Hanging filigree lamps
Delicate gold filigree lamps suspended beneath cascading strings of white florals create a dreamlike canopy. The soft sunlight filtering through the trees enhances the ethereal quality, making the space feel serene, with a delicate touch of tradition.
Guest seating and styling details
Thoughtful detailing extends to the seating arrangements, where gold-framed chairs with ivory cushions are paired with neatly placed wedding cards. Close-up shots of ceremonial bells, carved stamps and curated tabletop accents reflect meticulous craftsmanship.
Floral and brass accents
Large brass urns brimming with deep red roses, burnt orange chrysanthemums and ivory blooms line the terracotta steps. The floral palette remains warm and earthy, complementing the architectural tones while adding softness and romance.
Lakeside dining setup
Set against a tranquil lakeside with palm trees and distant stone arches, round tables are arranged beneath red umbrella-style canopies. The red-upholstered vintage chairs and natural landscape backdrop lend the space a royal garden soiree feel.
The mandap structure
The mandap, built in muted terracotta hues with carved pillars, sits beneath flowing white fabric installations overhead. Cascading greens and floral garlands soften the structured architecture, creating a sacred yet airy atmosphere.
Royal monogram arch
A carved wooden arch adorned with deity motifs frames a deep red backdrop featuring elegant gold initials. The craftsmanship mirrors temple architecture, elevating the monogram into a regal focal point rather than a simple decorative element.
Sacred script backdrop
The final frame features a dramatic crimson wall inscribed with Sanskrit shlokas displayed on parchment-style panels. Antique chests, brass pillars and devotional artefacts sit below, bathed in angled natural light - setting a spiritual, reverent tone for the entire celebration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More