Vijay Deverakonda shares emotional note after meeting PM Modi before his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, ahead of his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, recently had a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, Vijay has shared an emotional note looking back at the experience, saying they spent time with the PM discussing India’s rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their wedding in Udaipur.

Vijay on meeting PM Modi On Saturday, Vijay took to social media to share pictures from his meeting with PM Modi. Along with the post, Vijay also revealed the heartfelt letter from PM Modi, in which he extended his warm wishes to the couple.

Sharing the images, Vijay wrote, “A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter (red heart emojis).”

One picture shows PM Modi standing at the centre, with Vijay and Rashmika on the sides. PM Modi is seen in a white kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket, while Vijay is seen in an all-white traditional outfit with a neatly groomed beard and styled hair. Meanwhile, Rashmika complements the frame in a bright yellow embroidered ethnic ensemble. Other pictures show the couple giving the wedding invite to PM Modi.

Addressed to Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, the letter read, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.”