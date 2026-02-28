Vijay Deverakonda shares emotional note after meeting PM Modi before his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna
On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rashmika Mandanna.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, ahead of his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, recently had a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, Vijay has shared an emotional note looking back at the experience, saying they spent time with the PM discussing India’s rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture.
Vijay on meeting PM Modi
On Saturday, Vijay took to social media to share pictures from his meeting with PM Modi. Along with the post, Vijay also revealed the heartfelt letter from PM Modi, in which he extended his warm wishes to the couple.
Sharing the images, Vijay wrote, “A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter (red heart emojis).”
One picture shows PM Modi standing at the centre, with Vijay and Rashmika on the sides. PM Modi is seen in a white kurta paired with a black Nehru jacket, while Vijay is seen in an all-white traditional outfit with a neatly groomed beard and styled hair. Meanwhile, Rashmika complements the frame in a bright yellow embroidered ethnic ensemble. Other pictures show the couple giving the wedding invite to PM Modi.
Addressed to Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, the letter read, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.”
“It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of sakha saptapada bhav, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen,” PM Modi said in the letter.
The letter further read, “May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married in Udaipur
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made things official by getting married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. The celebrations included a traditional mandap ceremony, as well as personalised touches that honoured both families’ cultural heritages. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted wedding outfits for Vijay and Rashmika.
The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, where their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life connection. Despite ongoing fan speculation about their relationship, the duo kept things under wraps and chose to go public only on their wedding day.
