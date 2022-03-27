When Ram Charan's stardom surprised Zanjeer co-star Priyanka Chopra: 'He's a superstar. 300 fans used to follow us...'

Ram Charan is a huge star down south but his only foray into Bollywood was through the 2013 film Zanjeer. The Apoorva Lakhia film was a remake of the 1973-hit, which starred Amitabh Bachchan. The remake featured Priyanka Chopra opposite Ram Charan, and the actor was apparently quite surprised at his popularity. Also read: Upasana cheers for Ram Charan's RRR in theatre, throws confetti at screen. Watch

While Ram Charan was already a big star in the south back then, he was largely unknown to Hindi-speaking audiences in 2013. Priyanka herself admitted she hadn't heard much about him and was taken by surprise to see his popularity.

In 2013, while promoting the film, Priyanka addressed in a press conference how surprised she was by Ram Charan's popularity. As per a PTI report, she told media, "I didn't know Ram much before Zanjeer. I was not aware of his popularity until we visited Hyderabad for the film's shoot."

The actor recounted that while they were shooting the film in Hyderabad, Ram Charan's fans would keep following them around. She had added, "Around 300 fans always used to follow us wherever we would shoot in the city. He is a superstar and has got loyal fans."

Zanjeer was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu with the latter version titled Thoofan. The film received negative reviews and did not make a splash at the box office either, earning only ₹18 crore against a ₹60 crore budget.

Ram Charan's most recent release is SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR. The film released on Friday and ended up becoming the biggest earner on day one among all Indian films ever. Its day one earnings of ₹257 crore surpassed the record of SS Rajamouli's previous film- Baahubali: The Conclusion.

