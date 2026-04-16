When students paused writing exams to stare at Varanasi star Mahesh Babu, police had to intervene

Actor Mahesh Babu might be 50, but he’s still considered one of the best-looking stars in Tollywood. At an event for his upcoming film, Rao Bahadur, Satyadev spoke about his long association with Mahesh, who is presenting the film. He revealed that once, when they were shooting, filming had to be paused, and the police intervened as students were too distracted by the Varanasi star.

When Mahesh Babu distracted students from writing exams

Mahesh Babu will soon star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

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Satyadev went down memory lane and said at the event, “We were shooting in SR Nagar on top of a building. The shot shows four friends talking. The traffic was blocked, and students who were writing inter (11th and 12th standard) exams kept staring out of the window. It was like chaos, like nothing I had ever seen before. An actor was delivering dialogue with his hand on my shoulder. The reason for all this happening was Mahesh Babu.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then added that the movie they were shooting for was Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), adding, “I acted as Mahesh’s friend in the film. I told the whole town that Mahesh put his arm on my shoulder while talking to me. After I spread the news everywhere, the scene was removed from the film. It happens. My friends didn’t believe me; thankfully, they released that deleted scene later. It’s still on YouTube.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then added that the movie they were shooting for was Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), adding, “I acted as Mahesh’s friend in the film. I told the whole town that Mahesh put his arm on my shoulder while talking to me. After I spread the news everywhere, the scene was removed from the film. It happens. My friends didn’t believe me; thankfully, they released that deleted scene later. It’s still on YouTube.” {{/usCountry}}

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Satyadev revealed that the scene wasn’t included in the film as it was incomplete. Police turned up at the shooting spot due to Mahesh, “But the reason why we needed to stop shooting that day was that the police came. They told him the students had stopped writing exams because he was there. They asked us to leave, and we never completed the scene. He’s presenting my film now; everyone who teased me then can watch it now.”

Upcoming work

Rao Bahadur is directed by Venkatesh Maha and stars Satyadev, who looks unrecognisable in the film. The film also stars Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran. It is presented by Mahesh’s GMB Entertainment and produced by SriChakraas Entertainments, A+S Movies, and Mahayana Motion Pictures.

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Mahesh will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s next film, Varanasi, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. He plays Rudhra, while Priyanka plays Mandakini and Prithviraj plays Kumbha. The film is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. It will hit screens on April 7, 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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