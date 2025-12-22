Who is Kalyan Padala and how much money did he take home: All about the first non-celebrity to win Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 during the season’s grand finale, which was hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He is the first commoner to win the trophy, and also the youngest ever contestant to win the reality show at 23. (Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Kalyan Padala lifts the trophy, beats Thanuja Puttaswamy to become youngest winner winner) Kalyan Padala thanked fans and his family for always standing beside him in the Bigg Boss journey.

How much Kalyan won as prize money?

Kalyan won the cash prize of ₹35 lakh, and a new SUV car. The cash prize was originally kept at ₹50 lakh, but in a mid-finale twist, guest star Ravi Teja gave the finalists the option to accept the offer of ₹15 lakh. Demon Pavan accepted the offer and exited the house. This meant Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy were the top two finalists. Thanuja ended up as the first runner-up.

Who is Kalyan Padala?

Kalyan was raised in a middle-class family in Viziangaram, Andhra Pradesh. From an early age, he had a strong interest in fitness and sports. After completing his studies, he joined the Indian Army, fulfilling his childhood dream of serving the nation.

After leaving the army, Kalyan pursued a career in acting. He first gained public attention on the digital version of the reality series, Bigg Boss 19 Agnipariksha, the digital pre-show before Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Sreemukhi. In a turn of events, it was the audience that voted him directly into Bigg Boss Telugu 9, making him the first commoner to enter the house through an audience poll.

Inside the house, Kalyan stayed focused on his game and played the tasks well. He also made sure to stay away from unnecessary fights and made friends with the other contestants, who supported and respected his attitude.