Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Kalyan Padala lifts the trophy, beats Thanuja Puttaswamy to become youngest ever winner

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Kalyan Padala has emerged as the winner of the reality show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner as well as the first non-celebrity contestant to win the show. Kalyan Padala made history as the first non-celebrity contestant to lift the trophy.

Kalyan Padala wins

Kalyan beat Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa Galrani to lift the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy and take home ₹35 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Thanuja Puttaswamy was declared the first runner-up, and Pavan was declared the second runner-up.

Upon winning, Kalyan broke down in tears and thanked everyone for the support and love. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni congratulated him and wished him all the best for his future. Kalyan was joined on stage by his parents, and he was seen handing the trophy to his mother, who said that she is very proud of his achievement.

Kalyan also thanked Thanuja and said, “If there was anybody who gave me the strength to stay and come so far, it is the lady queen Thanuja.” She congratulated Kalyan and said a few words on her journey as well. “I am extremely thankful to everyone for supporting me. It has been an incredible journey,” she said.

“This victory is not just Kalyan’s. It belongs to every fan, well-wisher, friend, family member, reviewer and yes, even the haters who pushed the conversation forward. From a commoner to the winner of BiggBoss Telugu 9, this journey was shaped by belief, criticism, love, pressure, and resilience. Every voice mattered. Every moment counted. Thank you for making this win larger than one person. History is made,” read the caption on his official Instagram page, which is being handled by his team.

The Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale

The grand finale featured appearances from actor Ravi Teja and a stage performance by Payal Rajput. In a dramatic twist, Ravi Teja offered the finalists a cash amount of ₹7.5 lakh. He increased it to ₹10 lakh, but even then, the housemates rejected both offers. He then asked them to discuss the decision with their parents. Later, it was increased to ₹15 lakh, and Demon Pavan accepted the offer, exiting the house. This meant Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy were the top two finalists.