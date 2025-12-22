Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Kalyan Padala lifts the trophy, beats Thanuja Puttaswamy to become youngest ever winner

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 09:00 am IST

Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He took home the prize money of ₹35 lakh after beating Thanuja Puttaswamy in the grand finale.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Kalyan Padala has emerged as the winner of the reality show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner as well as the first non-celebrity contestant to win the show.

Kalyan Padala made history as the first non-celebrity contestant to lift the trophy.
Kalyan Padala made history as the first non-celebrity contestant to lift the trophy.

Kalyan Padala wins

Kalyan beat Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel and Sanjjanaa Galrani to lift the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy and take home 35 lakh cash prize and a Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Thanuja Puttaswamy was declared the first runner-up, and Pavan was declared the second runner-up.

Upon winning, Kalyan broke down in tears and thanked everyone for the support and love. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni congratulated him and wished him all the best for his future. Kalyan was joined on stage by his parents, and he was seen handing the trophy to his mother, who said that she is very proud of his achievement.

Kalyan also thanked Thanuja and said, “If there was anybody who gave me the strength to stay and come so far, it is the lady queen Thanuja.” She congratulated Kalyan and said a few words on her journey as well. “I am extremely thankful to everyone for supporting me. It has been an incredible journey,” she said.

“This victory is not just Kalyan’s. It belongs to every fan, well-wisher, friend, family member, reviewer and yes, even the haters who pushed the conversation forward. From a commoner to the winner of BiggBoss Telugu 9, this journey was shaped by belief, criticism, love, pressure, and resilience. Every voice mattered. Every moment counted. Thank you for making this win larger than one person. History is made,” read the caption on his official Instagram page, which is being handled by his team.

The Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale

The grand finale featured appearances from actor Ravi Teja and a stage performance by Payal Rajput. In a dramatic twist, Ravi Teja offered the finalists a cash amount of 7.5 lakh. He increased it to 10 lakh, but even then, the housemates rejected both offers. He then asked them to discuss the decision with their parents. Later, it was increased to 15 lakh, and Demon Pavan accepted the offer, exiting the house. This meant Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy were the top two finalists.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Kalyan Padala lifts the trophy, beats Thanuja Puttaswamy to become youngest ever winner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On