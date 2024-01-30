 Took permission, sent deserving remuneration: A R Rahman over AI use to recreate late singers' voice - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Took permission, sent deserving remuneration: A R Rahman over AI use to recreate late singers' voice

Took permission, sent deserving remuneration: A R Rahman over AI use to recreate late singers' voice

PTI |
Jan 30, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Took permission, sent deserving remuneration: A R Rahman over AI use to recreate late singers' voice

The two artists, who had worked with Rahman on multiple projects before their deaths, are credited as playback singers for the track "Thimiri Yezhuda".

HT Image
HT Image

"The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life," the official handle of music studio Sony Music South posted on X on Monday.

Commenting on the studio's post, Rahman said his team had taken the permission from the families of Bakya and Hameed to recreate their voices for the song.

"We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia," he wrote.

Bakya, who crooned popular numbers such as the latest 'Ponni Nadhi' in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan", died in September 2022 at the age of 42. He had also sung the tracks "Pullinangal" from Rajinikanth's "2.0", "Kalame Kalame" from Vijay's "Bigil" and "Simtarangaran" from "Sarkar".

Prior to his death in 1998, Hameed worked extensively with Rahman for films such as "Gentleman", "Jeans" and "Kadhalan".

Rajinikanth's “Lal Salaam” is directed by his filmmaker-daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. The film, which also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, will release on February 9.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood ,Bigg Boss 17 Live, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On