Tottenham vs Burnley, Premier League 2025/26: Preview, H2H stats, when and where to watch in India

The 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off with an intriguing fixture as Tottenham Hotspur welcome newly promoted Burnley to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 16th August. This match marks the official start of the season for Tottenham under the management of Thomas Frank, who took over the reins following the departure of Ange Postecoglou. Palhinha (left) and Kyle Walker will be key players for their teams

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Tottenham vs Burnley, Premier League 2025/26 match.

Match details

Match: Tottenham vs Burnley, Premier League 2025/26

Date: 16 August 2025

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Where to watch the match?

Football fans from India can watch the Tottenham vs Burnley match on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. The match will also be televised on Star Sports channels in India.

Tottenham vs Burnley: Head-to-head stats

Historically, Tottenham have dominated the encounters between these two sides. Tottenham have won 54 out of the 124 matches played, while Burnley have taken victory 42 times.

The Spurs also managed 4 wins out of the last 5 matches against Burnley, with Burnley winning once and no draws recorded.

Match preview and team news

Tottenham come into the match having undergone significant changes over the summer, including the appointment of Thomas Frank as head coach and notable squad adjustments. Club icon Heung-min Son has departed, with Mohammed Kudus arriving from West Ham to fill his role.

Despite some injury setbacks involving key players such as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham's squad remains strong with the return of players from their Europa League-winning roster.

Spurs showed promise in their recent UEFA Super Cup outing against PSG, showing promise as a formidable counter-attacking team this season.

Burnley, back in the Premier League after promotion under Scott Parker, have made extensive squad additions to try and avoid a repeat of their previous struggles in the top flight. They are eager to start gaining points and improving after a tough start to their Premier League campaigns in recent years.

Former Manchester City star Kyle Walker will be key to their success in the defensive half and as a leader of the team as well.

Possible lineups

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, P. M. Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison

Brunley: Dúbravka, Walker, Estève, Ekdal, Hartman, Laurent, Cullen, Edwards, Mejbri, Anthony, Foster