25 Years of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii: Parvati, Pallavi & the Agarwal family reunite in heartwarming video. Watch

It’s a nostalgic day for Indian television fans. The iconic family drama Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii has completed 25 years, and the beloved cast just gave fans a heartwarming reunion moment to remember. Actor Shweta Kawatra, who famously portrayed the fierce and unforgettable Pallavi Agarwal, shared a special reunion video on her social media, bringing back the original Agarwal family bahus (daughter-in-laws) and melting hearts across the internet. The iconic series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii marks its 25th anniversary. A heartwarming reunion video featuring original cast members, including Sakshi Tanwar and Shweta Kawatra, has captured fans' hearts.

Kahanii cast reunite in a fun video

In the clip, fans were thrilled to see Sakshi Tanwar (Parvati Agarwal), Shweta Kawatra (Pallavi), Sweta Keswani (Avantika), and Sucheta Trivedi (Shilpa) joyfully revisiting their on-screen avatars. The video opens with each actor proudly introducing their iconic roles, radiating the same chemistry and warmth that once defined the hit show.

Adding to the emotional moment, veteran actor Deepak Qazir, who played Bapuji, joins the reunion, seated at the centre as the “bahus” gather around him, laughing, teasing, and reminiscing about their golden days on set.

Sharing the video, Shweta captioned it with heartfelt nostalgia: “Met as strangers. Hung as friends. Became a tribe. 25 years or 25 blinks, we wouldn’t know. Be it Bahus or Babuji, memories or marriages, we did it all here. And we did it with elan! #theOGs #kahaanighargharkii.”

Even Ekta Kapoor, the creative force behind Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, marked the show’s silver jubilee with an emotional post. She wrote, “25 years of this show! At 25, making a story on family values, culture, and love, symbolic of the Ramayan, was ironic, but it became a beacon of hope for so many. Sakshi Tanwar and the entire cast made this show timeless. 25 years later, and Sakshi still looks the same!”

First airing on October 16, 2000, under Balaji Telefilms, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, created by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor, ran successfully for eight years. Alongside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it defined an era of Indian television, giving audiences legendary characters like Parvati (Sakshi Tanwar) and Om (Kiran Karmarkar), symbols of love, strength, and unwavering family values.