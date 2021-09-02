Abhinav Shukla participated with Sidharth Shukla in Gladrags 2004 contest, shares pic as he mourns his death

Television actor Abhinav Shukla recalled his journey in showbiz and said that he started it along with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The duo had participated in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. Abhinav also remembered Sidharth's intro in the contest, 'live life like it's your last'.

Taking to Instagram, Abhinav Shukla shared an old picture from the contest in which they were among the five finalists. While Sidharth Shukla stood at the extreme left of the photo, Abhinav posed in the extreme right. Both of them wore dark suits.

Sidharth had clinched the runner-up position at the contest. In 2005 he won the World's Best Model contest held in Turkey to become the first Indian to win the title, beating 40 contestants.

Abhinav captioned the post, "That's where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one-liners followed by Name. Siddharth’s Intro: 'live life like it's your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai'...Not done man! You left so early!"





Earlier speaking to SpotboyE, Abhinav said, “Well we started our careers together, worked on a show Babul Ka Aangan. We always had a quirky and unusual sense of humour! He was witty a go-getter! We shared the same passion for bikes (motorcycle). His death is untimely and leaves us all heartbroken! Prayers are with the family.”

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at the age of 40. He was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, news agency PTI quoted hospital authorities as saying. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," Cooper Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

The actor started his career in acting with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na (2008) and later went on to feature in shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Sidharth participated in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13 and won both. He also featured in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 but was eliminated in the 11th week of the show. He had hosted a few seasons of the reality show India's Got Talent. He was a part of Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

He had also treated fans with three music videos--Darshan Rawal's Bhula Dunga (March 2020), Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya (July 2020) and Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona (November 2020).

Sidharth made his digital debut in the third season of the web series Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee. The actor's last appearance on-screen was with Shehnaaz Gill on this year's Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.