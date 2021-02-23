Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’

There has been much talk about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage getting a fresh lease of life, courtesy Bigg Boss 14. In a new interview, he made a startling revelation about what exactly had gone wrong between them.

Rubina had confessed on Bigg Boss 14 that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.

When radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Abhinav what was the bone of contention between him and Rubina, he replied, “Well, if I honestly tell you, you will laugh. I forgot to bring her coffee. I am not kidding.”

“See, there were things. We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai. Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months,” he elaborated.

Abhinav said that he and Rubina had decided that if things do not improve between them, they would end their marriage. However, when they came on Bigg Boss 14 together, they changed their opinion about each other. While they would earlier find the other ‘unreasonable’, they felt that they were quite sorted, in comparison to other contestants.

Rubina won Bigg Boss 14. She and Abhinav were also adjudged the ‘best jodi’ of the show by viewers, according to a poll conducted by Colors.

On winning the ‘best jodi’ title, Abhinav had written in an Instagram post, “We got stronger with each difficulty that was thrown in our way, each weekend ka vaar made us wiser, more people wanted us to part more we stuck around! #Rubina Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”