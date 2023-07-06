Anshula Dhawan: For freshers it’s about opportunities

Having done reality shows , a Telugu and a Tamil film, actor Anshula Dhawan is now setting foot in the world of television with an ongoing show, in which her character falls in love with a guy who eventually gets married to her elder sister. Having also featured in one episode of the web series Cyber Vaar (2022), Dhawan shares that the medium she works in does not matter. Anshula Dhawan at Hazratganj on her visit to Lucknow. (HT photo)

“I’ve always been auditioning for everything. Be it OTT projects, regional films, television serials or music videos, it’s all acting. So, the length [of the role] and medium don’t matter. For freshers, it’s more about getting to showcase one’s acting skills, hoping it will eventually translate into more work,” she tells us.

At a time when there are doubts cast on TV content, Dhawan asserts that the reach of the medium cannot be dismissed.

“I am a hardcore movie lover and watch only films or OTT series. I don’t [even] remember which is the last TV show I watched. But, the medium does have a loyal audience. So, as an actor, I need to do justice to their (viewers’) beliefs and makers’ confidence,” says the 26-year-old.

In her current show Suhagan, she plays a college student based in Lucknow. “I play a UPite who gets admission in the state capital. We had shot in Mumbai itself but to get used to the language and finer nuances we did lots of workshops. Now, that I have come here it’s very interesting to go around the city, enjoy chaat and other delicacies and meet people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON