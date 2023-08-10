Gulki Joshi: Solo trips are a way to discover yourself

Actor Gulki Joshi feels that everyone should go on a solo trip at some point in life. “You come back a different human being,” says Joshi. The actor, who enjoyed a solo trip across Spain, France and the Netherlands for two months, knew it would be a life-changing experience. Gulki Joshi

“I wanted to be away from everything long enough to miss things — work, friends and family. I wanted to experience life without the luxuries I have in India. I learnt that life is a lot smoother when you realise that you are invincible. Anything is possible in life and such trips make me realise that I can handle anything that life throws at me,” says the actor, who is currently busy prepping for a play called Pyar Mein Twist.

Meanwhile, while shooting her former show Maddam Sir, the 33-year-old admits that the hectic work schedule took a toll on her mental health. Talking about the importance of taking care of one’s mental health, she adds, “Depression is when you feel helpless. Healing is when you understand that everything is manageable with patience, tolerance and self-love. One step at a time and one day at a time [is the key].”

Joshi adds that the solo trip was her way to “rediscover” herself: “I stayed in hostels. While bunk beds made me feel like others, buying a fancy drink for myself made me realise how far I have come.”

