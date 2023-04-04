Zeeshan Khan on shooting during Ramazan with high fever: Roza doesn’t hamper my work

Actor Zeeshan Khan who is observing fast during the ongoing Ramazan, fell ill while shooting for his daily. The actor had a 102-degree fever, however, is now better. “I put my faith in Allah and he makes it all easy for me,” Khan shares, adding, “Roza doesn’t hamper my work. I feel good, and there are no issues. I feel close to Allah.”

Zeeshan Khan

Talking about his fever, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant shares, “I go to extremes when it comes to working. To my bad luck, we had a rain sequence at three in the morning. It was so chilly. I thought I am a strong guy, and hojaayega. But I fell sick. Meri halat kharab ho gayi. I had to take a rest for two days.” Khan resumed the shoot on Monday, after recovering.

“I’m shooting for my dream movie this month. We are finishing the patchwork. So, I don’t want to end up being sick on the set. I’m working with the biggest names so I don’t want to land up on the set with a cough and cold,” he adds.

Earlier in February Khan had food poisoning. The back-to-back health scare doesn’t frighten the Lock Upp alum. “I just go to my doctor and ask him for antibiotics. I like to be fit and fine in the next hour,” he mentions.

While he continues shooting during Ramadan, he agrees that these hurdles act as a “motivator”. “It has never been a problem. I always manage pretty well. They rather motivate me,” he signs off.