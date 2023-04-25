Baseer Ali: Doing fiction series made me more disciplined

Actor-model Baseer Ali feels his reality television experience helped him carve a career in the industry. Baseer Ali

“Reality television has turned the tables for aspiring youngsters like me. It gives the right amount of exposure and helps you to bring out your real self. When I did my first reality show, I had no idea about the kind of audience it had. But, these shows do have substantial youth following and my social media account is proof of this,” says the winner of Splitsvilla 10 and finalist of Ace of Space 2.

With his foray into television, Ali finds constant complaints about TV being the most demanding medium, a bit hyped. “See, all mediums are taxing and demanding in their own way. So, singling out television is totally incomprehensible. In fact, it has changed me a lot. I have become more responsible while shooting for my first fiction series. I have learnt to follow deadlines, reporting timely on sets and staying disciplined in my daily life too. I want to make the most of this chance. Playing parallel lead on such a large-scale medium will surely be a game changer for me. Now, it has been a couple of months and I am getting a good response from the loyal TV audience as well.”

Ali found the transition from reality to TV daily quite instinctive. “When I got this show Kundali Bhagya, it was already a cult show. I was more than happy to be associated with it, post its leap. I am thoroughly enjoying my acting stint and I think I have found my calling too. As this what I see myself doing in near future though I will also take out time for reality shows as well, as that has been my playground for the longest.”