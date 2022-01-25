Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal share baby shower pics, singer Shweta Pandit says, 'main bua banoongi'

A day after announcing that they were expecting their first child, singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal shared some pictures from their baby shower on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aditya and Shweta posted three pictures of themselves from their baby shower. The pictures show the couple dressed in white and Shweta sits on a couch with Aditya standing behind her, wrapping her in his arms. In the third picture, Aditya is seen planting a kiss on Shweta's cheeks.

The couple simply captioned the post "#BabyShower," followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji. They received congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends alike. Singer Shweta Pandit was one of the first ones to comment. "Main bhua banoongi (I am going to be an aunt)," she wrote. Celebs like Sugandha Mishra and Arjun Bijlani also commented with heart emojis on the post.

Shweta shared glimpses of her baby shower on Instagram Stories.

Shweta also shared some pictures and a video from the baby shower on her Instagram Stories. Resharing a post that was captioned 'Baby on the way,' she gave a glimpse at the celebrations, including him cutting a white flower-themed cake.

Also read: Aditya Narayan shares news of Shweta Agarwal’s pregnancy with photo from maternity shoot: ‘Grateful and blessed’

The couple had announced on Monday that they were expecting. “Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay,” Aditya wrote on Instagram sharing a picture of himself and Shweta flaunting her baby bump.

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON