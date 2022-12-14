Aetashaa Sansgiri: Anything can happen overnight in this industry

Actor Aetashaa Sansgiri asserts that rumour mills churn at a rapid pace in the industry and as an artiste one has to learn to stay unperturbed in life.

“In this fraternity anything is possible. We always believe in not sharing any news regarding work or life till we are 100 percent sure else you never know how it will be projected. Anything can change or happen overnight, especially in our industry, so it’s better to come out in open only when things are on papers. The hyper active social media spreads news like a wild fire. It was circulated that our ongoing show was going off air but, on the contrary, it’s still very much in place,” says Choti Malkin and Kaali Maati actor.

The young actor says that TV hardly leaves her with much time to explore something else. “Television is fairly demanding and in a daily soap, with such a huge canvas, it’s an added responsibility to perform. Also, I always wanted to work in this industry and I knew I had to prove myself. As far as my personal life is concerned, I’m single but not ready to mingle (laughs).”

Sansgiri is glad that her ongoing show will complete two years next month. “As my Marathi films and shows were in place, I wanted to explore Hindi industry too. I started auditioning for Hindi shows but nothing worked and then just one fine day I landed in Punyashlok Ahilyabai playing its titular role, so you never know what life has in store for you.It’s great feeling to see the show reaching the milestone of 500 episodes. Also, I am equally eager to try my hand at OTT and Hindi films too, hopefully something will materialise in near future. ”