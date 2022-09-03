Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, watch Madhuri Dixit's stellar throwback video from 2010 when she joined the show

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to television after five years on Saturday. It will be judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit this time. While this is just the 10th season of the show, it first came on air in 2006. It was in 2010 that Madhuri joined the show as judge and became synonymous with the show. (Also read: In pics: How Madhuri Dixit enjoyed a life of anonymity and independence in US)

Madhuri Dixit returned to India from US in the same year and joined the show as judge. She was the biggest name to attach herself to the show since its inception. Of course, fans were more than excited to watch her entertain them, perform and guide the celebrity contestants, which included Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek and many other famous names.

Madhuri made a stellar entry on the show on its first episode with performances to her biggest hits such as Humko Aaj Kal, Dhak Dhak, Choli Ke Peeche and Aaja Nachle. She was greeted to a loud applause from the audience and her co-judges. Watch here:



Madhuri has judged seasons 4, 5, 6, 7 and now 10 of the show. It has also been judged by Urmila Matondkar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Remo D'souza, Juhi Chawla, Saroj Khan and others.

Celebrities participating in the show this season are actors Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Asgar, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik and Niti Taylor. Speaking about his appearance on the show, he said in a statement, “I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India’s most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist.”

