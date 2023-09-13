Ahsoka Episode 6: Release date and time and what to expect
Ahsoka fans, get ready! Episode 6 hits Disney Plus on September 20th, following the exciting weekly release schedule.
As the new episodes of the Star Wars series Ahsoka continue to be released on Disney Plus, fans have grown eager. The gap between episodes 4 and 5 felt long due to the high anticipation for what would come next. Episode 4 featured the return of a legendary Star Wars character in a surprising cameo, and episode 5 lived up to the hype that followed.
Star Wars fans have been thrilled to see Ahsoka, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, showcase her live-action role in The Mandalorian. The series introduced new characters like Sabine, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo; Baylan Skoll, portrayed by Ray Stevenson; Shin Hati, embodied by Ivanna Sakhno; and Ezra Bridger, brought to life by Eman Esfandi.
Now, as we eagerly await episode 6, the question on everyone's mind is: when will it be available on Disney Plus? Ahsoka episode 6 will be ready for streaming on Disney Plus in the UK at 2 a.m. (BST) on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Viewers in the United States will get to enjoy Ahsoka at a more reasonable time. The show is scheduled to premiere at 6 p.m. (PT) and 9 p.m. (ET), providing an earlier release for US fans.
Following the typical pattern for Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, Ahsoka will continue its weekly release schedule.Ahsoka comprises a total of eight episodes, placing it in the middle of the pack when compared to other live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus.
The longest season, consisting of 12 episodes, is claimed by the critically acclaimed Andor, while last year's miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi falls on the shorter end with six episodes.
Here are the list of the total episodes:
|Ahsoka episode 1 (Master and Apprentice)
|Wednesday 23rd August 2023
|Ahsoka episode 2 (Toil and Trouble)
|Wednesday 23rd August 2023
|Ahsoka episode 3 (Time to Fly)
|Wednesday 30th August 2023
|Ahsoka episode 4 (Fallen Jedi)
|Wednesday 6th September 2023
|Ahsoka episode 5 (Shadow Warrior)
|Wednesday 13th September 2023
|Ahsoka episode 6 (Not Yet Out)
|Wednesday 20th September 2023
|Ahsoka episode 7 (Not Yet Out)
|Wednesday 27th September 2023
|Ahsoka episode 8 (Not Yet Out)
|Wednesday 4th October 2023
With its eight chapters, Ahsoka matches The Mandalorian, from which it technically derives as a spin-off.