Ajaz Khan's phone switched off, we're searching for him: says police after FIR filed against him amid House Arrest row

The Mumbai Police said that they are unable to contact actor Ajaz Khan after he was booked when a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape. As reported by the news agency ANI, the police said that Ajaz's phone had been "switched off". The FIR was filed at the Charkop Police Station. (Also Read | Ajaz Khan's reality show House Arrest taken down by Ullu app after backlash to sex positions video) Ajaz Khan found himself at the centre of a row over his show, House Arrest.

Cops on lookout for Ajaz Khan

As per the police, Ajaz has not been in "contact" with them ever since the FIR was filed against him for allegedly raping an actor. “Case registered at Charkop Police Station against actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly raping an actress,” said Mumbai Police.

"Police tried to contact him after registering the FIR, but his number has been switched off since then. He is not in contact with the Police. The Police reached him, but he was not present there. Police are searching for him," added the police.

Amid the row, Ajaz took to Instagram and shared a bunch of his pictures on Monday. He wrote, “It hurts when your biggest effort is ignored and your smallest mistake is judged.”

About Ajaz, House Arrest row

Ajaz found himself at the centre of a growing controversy surrounding the Ullu app's latest show, House Arrest, which he hosts. The Amboli Police in Mumbai have issued summons to Khan and the owner of the Ullu app after the platform was accused of streaming obscene content.

Ajaz and the app's owner have been directed to appear before the investigating officer to provide their statements. The show sparked controversy after a purported video clip from the show went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

More about the show

Since then, the show, which began streaming on April 11, 2025, has faced heavy criticism from political and social groups, with many calling the show vulgar and demanding government action. House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz, began streaming on the Ullu app on April 11 and is described as an uncensored version of popular captive reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. The series features 12 contestants--nine women and three men--confined in a luxury villa and asked to perform a series of tasks.