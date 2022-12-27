Alefia Kapadia hurts herself on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain: I wish people are more compassionate and adjusting when it comes to such injuries

Actor Alefia Kapadia had an accident on the sets of her daily soap, Bade Acche Lagte Hain leading to a “huge clot underneath the toenail”. “It has turned black and the toe is swollen. I’m unable to walk, I’ve been limping around. The pain is excruciating,” Kapadia shares.

It all happened when a light fell on Kapadia’s foot during a dance sequence. “Abhinav Kapoor was right in front of me, while the rest were busy rehearsing. I just sat down right there holding my foot. I shed a few tears in my room alone. The rest of the crew got to know only after I didn’t return for the rest of the dance sequence,” Kapadia recalls.

While the actor is following the doctor’s instructions to the t, she reveals that the trickiest part of her injury was to get the gel polish off her toe. “It was so painful when the paint was being scraped off. I was screaming in the salon,” she mentions.

Ask her what she thinks about the entire episode and she replies, “I do wish people are more compassionate and adjusting when it comes to such intense injuries. Work is important, but only if health permits will one be able to work.”

The actor is currently taking a rest but will be back on the sets soon as she is going to be an integral part of the upcoming sequence.