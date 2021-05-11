Ali Asgar entertains doctors at a hospital, is glad to be of service

Like many of his peers, Ali Asgar has been doing his bit and helping out in the pandemic. But the comedian says he doesn’t like talking the monetary aspect of it. “I have been doing what I can since last year and I have been taught not to mention when you help someone. Iss haath se do toh doosre haath ko bhi pata na chale!” he explains.

When he got the opportunity to entertain health workers at a hospital, he was only too glad to be a part of it. “At Sion hospital (in Mumbai), I was approached to host young interns, doctors, nurses and other health workers. I was happy to perform in their auditorium at a program for the new entrants. Other doctors sang songs, the dean gave a motivational speech about changing times and pressure on medical fraternity. I felt like it was my contribution during this pandemic. I did something for my country as everything else is for one’s self. Doctors don’t have any stress reliving outlet as they are working non-stop helping people, away from their families and not to mention feeling overwhelmed due to the situation,” he shares.

He’s been praying during the month of Ramzan and is looking forward to Eid. Talking about it, he says, “This is second Eid in a row under lockdown. It seems like life has come to standstill. At least, last year, there was hope and we didn’t know about the second or third wave. But now it’s getting scary and there seems no light at the end of this tunnel! Coronavirus is here to stay and unfortunately, our near and dear ones are dying but we can’t seem to do much. It is so sad and scary. Ab toh yeh halat hai ke aaj hum bach gaye, aaj ka din nikal gaya. Every day there are new things we learn new medical lingo and stuff about the virus.”

Though he tries to pep up the mood of his family at home but with his kids studying for tenth and eleventh standard, they are busy with school and friends. “I have three kids as my mum is like a child now. I have to take care of her as she hides sweets and cold drinks and is a diabetic. She wants to step out so I try to keep her happy,” he says.

The comedian had shot for a web show in Indore and was supposed to shoot two other projects last month. He feels right now we have to control ourselves and not step out. “Kaam toh karna hai par bachenge toh kaam kar payenge. We have to be strict and work within the guidelines or this cycle of lockdown and spike in cases will never break. There are people who are stepping out for work but it’s out of majboori. You can’t point fingers as everyone has their own problems,” he concludes.