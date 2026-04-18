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Ali Asgar says he quit playing ‘Dadi’ on Kapil Sharma's show after his kids were bullied in school

Ali Asgar said he realised that he was not getting enough opportunities to show his potential as an actor and was repeating himself on the show.

Apr 18, 2026 05:22 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor and comedian Ali Asgar became a household name for his iconic ‘Dadi’ character in Comedy Nights with Kapil. The actor cross-dressed as both Dadi and Nani on the television show and left a lasting impression with the antics and jokes. However, Ali revealed during a recent chat with Maniesh Paul on his podcast that he had to stop playing female characters on-screen after his kids were bullied at school. Ali has two children with his wife, Siddika Asgar: son Nuyaan Asgar and daughter Ada Asgar.

What Ali said

Ali Asgar played Dadi and Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Maneish said that Ali gained so much popularity for those characters in the show that it backfired on him after a point. Ali agreed and said his kids were bullied because he was playing a female character. He said, “Deewar mein chote Bachchan saab ke haath mein likha tha, ‘Mera baap chor hain’. Mere bete ke haath mein na likha ho, ‘Mera baap aurat hain (In Deewaar, Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay has ‘My father is a thief’ written on his hand, and I hope no one wrote on my son’s hand, ‘My father is a female)!’”

Ali Asgar and Kapil Sharma from Comedy Nights With Kapil.

‘Takleef bhi hoti hain na phir’

Ali exited Kapil’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in 2017. He had cited ‘creative differences’ as the reason.

Ali rose to fame after starring in the popular TV serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He also appeared in a range of films like Partner (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Shehzada (2023).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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