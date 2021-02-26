Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted
Aly Goni records Jasmin Bhasin as she does her make-up, here is how she reacted

Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up for his birthday party on Thursday night. She responded by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Aly Goni took a video of Jasmin Bhasin doing her make-up.

Aly Goni not-so-sneakily recorded Jasmin Bhasin as she got dressed up for his birthday bash on Thursday night. The best friends, who fell in love with each other during Bigg Boss 14, are currently in his hometown, Jammu.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Aly could be seen capturing Jasmin as she applied mascara in front of a mirror. She smiled as he recorded her. The romantic song, Tarasti Hai Nigaahein, played along with the visuals.

The video was simply captioned with a heart-eyes emoji. Jasmin responded similarly, by dropping a number of heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

On Thursday, Aly shared a picture of him and Jasmin, in which she was seen playfully hitting him. “Sachai yeh hai ki... Yeh sab isne mujhe maar maar ke sudhara hai (It is a fact that she has set me straight with corporal punishment) #alygoni #jasly,” he quipped.

“Aapko koi sudhaar sakta hai (Can anyone set you straight),” Jasmin wrote with laughing emojis, adding, “love you the way you are.”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra enjoys sunkissed morning with pet dog Diana in London, see photo

Jasmin also dedicated an adorable Instagram post to Aly on his birthday. “Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love,” she wrote.

Aly came on Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant to be a support to Jasmin. While they were best friends from before the show, they realised their feelings for each other when they were locked up in Bigg Boss 14. The two have expressed a desire to get married to each other.

