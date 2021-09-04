Aly Goni: Want to disconnect as flashes of Sidharth Shukla coming to mind

For actor Aly Goni, it was very difficult to attend the funeral of his friend and actor Sidharth Shukla. Now, he is struggling to get it out of his mind as he is getting flashes from the tragic event.

A pall of grief and gloom has descended in the industry after the sudden death of Shukla due to a heart attack at the age of 40. Shukla was cremated in Mumbai on Friday, in presence of his family and close friends. It was a heartbreaking moment for Goni.

“I am still unable to accept the fact that Sidharth has gone. Life begins at 40, and Shukla passed away at 40. I am speechless. I attended the funeral and want to disconnect as the flashes of Sidharth are coming to mind. I wish all the strength to his mother, his whole family and Shehnaaz (his close friend Shehnaaz Gill). May his soul rest in peace,” shares Goni, who can’t even fathom the emotional state of the family at the moment, adding that he is keeping everyone in his prayers.

Goni had just returned from Kashmir with his girlfriend and actor Jasmin Bhasin on Thursday when they got the devastating news at the airport, and were left numb. In fact, the video of Goni, 30, breaking down on the phone has also surfaced on the net. According to a source, Bhasin is so affected by the news, that she couldn’t even find the courage to attend Shukla’s funeral.

“It was the most shocking news I have heard after landing in Mumbai. He was an amazing person and my senior. Now, I am really wondering if human life is so cheap that anyone can just die anytime,” shares the actor, who is very emotionally vulnerable at the moment.

Earlier, Goni had also used social media to mourn the loss, and send strength to Gill. “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya … stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken,” he tweeted.

Now, Goni feels it is important to make the most of today since there’s no guarantee of tomorrow. “The tragic incident has reminded us to make the most of our life, and seize the moment today,” he concludes.