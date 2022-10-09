Amitabh Bachchan reveals he acts like a noted painter to impress his family, doesn't know how to paint. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has been a host on quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati since more than a decade and knows how to lighten the mood of his nervous contestants. In one such promo of an upcoming episode, Amitabh is seen telling a girl about how he tries to look like a painter in front of his family. He is also seen asking another contestant about why did she assume that he listens to old songs and not new ones. Also read: KBC: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation

Sony shared the two-part KBC promo with the caption, “@amitabhbachchan ji ki ye hi toh kamaal ki baat hai, ki gambhir mahual ko bhi woh hasi mein badal dete hain! (This is a wonderful thing about Amitabh Bachchan, he knows how to turn a serious atmosphere into a lighter one).”

The promo starts with a young contestant asking Amitabh Bachchan if he does something like painting in his free time. The actor replies that he doesn't know how to paint but just to impress family members, he sits in front of a canvas stand and behaves like a painter by moving the brush here and there. He says, “Log samajhte hain ki ‘arey yaar ye to kamal ki painting hai', maine kaha ‘haan bas jo rahta hai’ (people think of it like a wonderful painting and I behave like being floored).”

In another segment, a woman contestant shares with Amitabh Bachchan how they listen to soft music in the morning, old songs in the evening and international songs at night. Assuming the 79-year-old actor also listens to old songs in the evening, she says, "raat me aap baithe hain apne wife Jaya ji ke sath to koi purane gaane hi sungenge (you will like to listen to some old songs while sitting with Jaya at night)." He responded to her, “Kaise soch lia ki hum purane gaane hi sunna chahte hain (how did you assume that I only like to listen old songs)?" As she claimed that she is aware of Amitabh Bachchan's choice, he further questioned her, “Ye jankari aapko kaha se mili (from where did you get this information)?”

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs from Monday to Friday on Sony at 9 pm.

