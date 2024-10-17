Amitabh Bachchan reveals how Agastya Nanda used his name to get free meals in New York

This Friday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on Sony Entertainment Television will welcome Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, who will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as Manjulika and Rooh Baba respectively. The “Sawalon ki Bhool Bhulaiya” special episode will see them interact with the host, Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read: Vidya Balan dances with Amitabh Bachchan, has a perfect fangirl moment on KBC 16. Watch) Amitabh Bachchan revealed an interesting anecdote about Agastya Nanda on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Agastya Nanda's free meals

Amitabh then shares an interesting incident involving his grandson, Agastya Nanda. While studying in New York, Agastya often visited a nearby Indian restaurant and he noticed a dish named “Amitabh Bachchan.” Being quite astute, Agastya asks the staff about the dish. After eating it, he mentioned to them, “You know, he’s my grandfather.” Initially, they didn’t believe him, so he showed them a photo on his phone, and as a result, he started receiving free meals from there for two years! Kartik laughs and adds, “Sir, whenever I go to eat at Juhu, they continue to charge me full price!"

Agastya is the son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan. He made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period musical The Archies. He'll be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis.

Vidya Balan's comfort food

As per a press note issued by Sony Entertainment Telvision, during a question in the Pehla padaav (first level) related to food, Amitabh asks the fellow actors about the dietary restrictions they face in their profession. He then inquires of both Vidya and Kartik about the food they simply can't resist. Vidya replies, saying, “Dahi chawal (curd rice). Whenever I crave comfort, I have dahi chawal.”

Speaking about enjoying street food, she shared an anecdote, saying, “I grew up in Chembur, where there used to be a vada pav stall near the post office. Sir, I’m salivating just thinking about it!” Amitabh chimes in, mentioning a place in Chembur known for its incredible gulab jamun, saying, “The gulab jamun there is also amazing.” He also notes that in South India, everyone enjoys dahi chawal, to which Vidya quips, “Dahi bhaat is the remedy for everything.”

Kartik Aaryan's love for street food

Kartik then shares that he is a fan of street food, specifically mentioning a Chinese stall in Juhu, near Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa. He explains that he has been going to this stall even during his phase as a struggling actor and still visits it regularly, at times, at around 2 AM. He adds that he frequents it so often that they named a dish after him, calling it "The Kartik Special.” Amitabh remarked, “There’s something special about eating on the roadside, and this place is near my house. I’ll visit it to try the ‘Kartik Special.’” Vidya adds, “Sir if you go there, they might change the name of the place!”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm this Friday on October 18. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the threequel horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, will relase in cinemas on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.