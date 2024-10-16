Vidya Balan dances with Amitabh Bachchan, has a perfect fangirl moment on KBC 16. Watch
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will be in KBC 16 to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Vidya and Amitabh even danced on the show. Check it out here.
KBC 16: It was more of a fangirl moment for Vidya Balan when she arrived on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati with co-star Kartik Aaryan to promote her Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In a new promo that was shared by the makers, Vidya was seen dancing with host Amitabh Bachchan, with loud cheers from the audience. (Also read: Rooh Baba, Manjulika, Bhoothnath unite: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Amitabh Bachchan)
Monjulika dances with Bhootnath
The new promo saw Vidya and Amitabh dance to the iconic track from Satte pe Satta, Dilbar Mere. Amitabh and Vidya smiled and danced for a few seconds as Kartik looked on from his seat. At the end, Vidya gave Amitabh a hug and returned to her seat. Amitabh then joked that the makers of the show will definitely get a scolding from him because without his knowledge there are so many things that he has to do every other episode.
The episode featuring Vidya and Kartik will air on October 18 at 9 PM on SonyTV.
More details
On Monday, both Kartik and Vidya took to their social media handles and shared a picture of him posing with them as the three struck the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose. While Kartik was seen in a blue suit and Amitabh in a black bandhgala, Vidya wore a printed black sari. Kartik and Vidya wrote in the joint caption, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath.”
Amitabh played Bhootnath in Vivek Sharma's 2008 film, and also in the 2014 sequel, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Vidya had earlier worked with Amitabh, where she played his mother in R Balki's Paa.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The first film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, will reprise her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee. It releases in theatres on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.