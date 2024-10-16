Vidya Balan dances with Amitabh Bachchan, has a perfect fangirl moment on KBC 16. Watch

Monjulika dances with Bhootnath

The new promo saw Vidya and Amitabh dance to the iconic track from Satte pe Satta, Dilbar Mere. Amitabh and Vidya smiled and danced for a few seconds as Kartik looked on from his seat. At the end, Vidya gave Amitabh a hug and returned to her seat. Amitabh then joked that the makers of the show will definitely get a scolding from him because without his knowledge there are so many things that he has to do every other episode.

The episode featuring Vidya and Kartik will air on October 18 at 9 PM on SonyTV.

More details

On Monday, both Kartik and Vidya took to their social media handles and shared a picture of him posing with them as the three struck the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa pose. While Kartik was seen in a blue suit and Amitabh in a black bandhgala, Vidya wore a printed black sari. Kartik and Vidya wrote in the joint caption, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath.”

Amitabh played Bhootnath in Vivek Sharma's 2008 film, and also in the 2014 sequel, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Vidya had earlier worked with Amitabh, where she played his mother in R Balki's Paa.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007. The first film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a ghostbuster. However, Kartik Aaryan took over the lead as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022. Vidya, who played Manjulika in the first part, will reprise her iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years. The third part, like the sequel, is directed by Anees Bazmee. It releases in theatres on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.