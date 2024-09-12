London shopkeeper thought Amitabh Bachchan couldn't afford a £120 tie. Here's how he taught him a lesson

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, often shares anecdotes with the contestants and audience on the show. Recently, he shared with contestant Pranati Paidipati how he once gave a befitting response to a shopkeeper in London for being sarcastic with him. (Also Read | KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan 'almost fainted' when Michael Jackson once 'mistakenly' knocked on his New York hotel room) Amitabh Bachchan's reported net worth is around ₹ 3300 crore.

Amitabh talks about his shopping experience in London

During the show, Pranati asked Amitabh Bachchan if he has ever checked the price tag before buying anything at a shop. The host responded that it is natural to check the price tag. He went on to recount an experience from a trip to London. He said, “We were just shopping around, and I happened to be looking at a tie, when the shopkeeper, with a dismissive tone, said it cost 120 pounds."

Amitabh bought 10 ties worth 120 pound each

He continued, "I looked right back at him and responded, ‘Pack ten of these for me.’ It’s moments like these that remind me of the importance of showing our Indian spirit and confidence, even when faced with condescension. We sometimes need to make it clear that we are not to be underestimated.”

Amitabh and London connection

Amitabh, KBC and London have a special connection. In 2020 as the show completed 20 years, former programme head at Star TV Sameer Nair told SpotboyE how Amitabh agreed to do KBC. After initially expressing hesitation to commit to the show, Amitabh accompanied Sameer to London to watch the taping of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. He agreed to do KBC on the return flight.

About KBC

The latest season of KBC started airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.