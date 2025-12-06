Amitabh Bachchan says that an 86-year-old fan came from Pune to meet him on KBC 17 set: ‘Indebted to have the blessings’

Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his Tumblr account to share moments from his daily life as an actor as well as the host of the popular Television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The veteran actor updated his blog on Saturday to reveal that an elderly woman, aged 86, visited the set of the show in Mumbai. She travelled all the way from Pune to meet him and stayed for an entire shoot of the episode. Amitabh Bachchan met a fan who travelled all the way from Pune to Mumbai to meet him.

Amitabh meets fan on KBC 17

Amitabh shared a series of pictures from the memorable day on the set of KBC. The woman was seen meeting Amitabh near the hot seat, with folded hands. The veteran actor smiled at the kind gesture. He wrote in the blog, “ये वृद्ध देवी माँ, केबीसी की बहुत बड़ी प्रशंसक, २५ सालों से देख रही है - ८६ , यानी की 86 years की उम्र है, और पुणे से केवल मिलने आई हैं ।।मैं उन्हें चरण स्पर्श करता हूँ, और आदर स्नेह सहित प्रणाम करता हूँ (I touch her feet and take her blessings)”

He translated himself, and added, “86 years old and came all the way from Pune just to meet me .. has been seeing every episode for its inception in year 2000 .. sat through an entire episode .. met me and left .. such grace and charm .. indebted to have the blessings of such ..”

Amitabh Bachchan shared the moment he met the elderly fan on the show.(tumblr.com/srbachchan)

‘Keep coming and educating me’

He added, “The contestant on the 'garam kursi ' writes a Blog and reads mine each day aaah I am so embarrassed. She said she was inspired by the Blog .. oh dear now I shall have to be guarded in what I say. But the love affection and encouragement from the Audience is simply overwhelming. May the Almighty bless you and keep you in ever wellness. An entire learning experience - from Yoga to Software progamming management - all in a day from the Hot Seat .. floored. My immense gratitude. keep coming and educating me .. I must learn more , read more , write more ..”

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.