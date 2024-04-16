Amitabh Bachchan set to return with of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 after his emotional goodbye in S15 finale

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat again for the sixteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Taking to the official Instagram handle, Sony Entertainment Television, shared the exciting news with the 'KBC' fans. (Also Read: When Jaya Bachchan called Amitabh Bachchan ‘biggest baby’ in the house, said Abhishek Bachchan ‘talks non-stop’) Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

The promo started with the emotional speech of Amitabh that he gave while wrapping up the last season. However, as it ends a voice can be heard, saying, "Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai (Every beginning is destined to have an end, but the joy in people's love ensures a restart after every end).” He later said, "Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad , to aana padega fir" (If the sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again.)

The makers also announced that registration for KBC 16 will start from April 26. The caption reads, “Aisa mila pyar ki laut raha hai fir ek baar (There was so much love that we've come back once again) #KaunBanegaCrorepati.. shuru ho rahe hai #KBCRegistrations 26 April raat 9 baje (The registrations start 9 pm on April 26) @amitabhbachchan #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #kbcisback.”

After the post, fans shared their excitement. One of them wrote, "thanks for bringing new season of KBC". Another mentioned, "Yessss.....waiting for Mr. Bachchan sir".

While wrapping up the 15th season, Amitabh said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

The Agnipath star started hosting the quiz show in 2000, and since then, he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Amitabh as the host for the third season of the show.