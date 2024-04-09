When Jaya Bachchan called Amitabh Bachchan ‘biggest baby’ in the house, said Abhishek Bachchan ‘talks non-stop’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan once spoke about her fights with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. As she clocks her 76th birthday, we take a trip down the lane when she talked about her family members, including her son-actor Abhishek Bachchan and revealed that he "talks non-stop". Jaya had also called her husband Amitabh Bachchan the "biggest baby" at home. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan her ‘best friend’: I don’t hide anything from him) Jaya Bachchan, a few years ago, spoke about Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

When Jaya, Shweta spoke about their fights

On episode 10 of Koffee With Karan season two, Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan came together for an episode along with Hema Malini and Esha Deol. During the conversation, Karan asked Jaya and Shweta what they fight about. While Shweta said, "Everything I think", Jaya smiled and said after some time, “We don’t fight, we get angry.”

Shweta interrupted, “We fight, mumma. Don’t sugarcoat it.” Jaya added, “We bang phones.” Shweta told her mother, “You bang phones. If I bang the phone, mumma will call me and say, ‘You are much younger than me, how can you bang the phone on me’ and then she will bang the phone.” Karan said, "Oh, so basically, she wants to dominate that banging the phone thing."

When Jaya said Abhishek talks non-stop

Karan said he thought that the men in the Bachchan household were the "quieter members of the family". Jaya replied, “Not at all." When Shweta disagreed with it, Jaya asked, "They are quiet? Abhishek is quiet?" Turning to Karan, she continued, "Abhishek talks non-stop. He has an opinion on everything.”

Shweta shared, “Abhishek is so smooth. He butters up everyone the right way. I am the one who gets into trouble because I have an opinion on everything. When he sits with mumma, he is like, ‘You’re right mumma’. And when he is with dad, he is like, ‘You’re right, dad.’ He is not offensive. He jumps whenever convenient,” said Shweta.

What Jaya said about Amitabh

Talking about the men in the family, Jaya Bachchan shared, “The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else.” When Karan asked if it was Abhishek, Jaya said 'no'. Karan then took Amitabh Bachchan's name, and Jaya smiled and nodded. Shweta also agreed with her.

About Bachchan family

Jaya and Amitabh married in June 1973. They are parents to two children –Shweta and Abhishek. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

