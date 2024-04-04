Jaya Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan her ‘best friend’: I don’t hide anything from him

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta and Navya Nanda spoke about friendships on the finale episode of season 2 of the vodcast, What The Hell Navya. The veteran actor revealed who her friends were both in and outside the industry, with Amitabh Bachchan topping the list. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to appear on Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast? Here's what we know) Jaya Bachchan said that Amitabh Bachchan was her 'best friend'

‘Every relationship needs honesty’

When asked who her best friend was, Jaya revealed that it was Amitabh. “My husband is my best friend, I don’t hide anything from him. I believe every relationship should be based on honesty. You shouldn’t be afraid to put forth your opinion, even if they differ from your friend’s. I also consider Navya one of my friends, even if she can’t share everything with me,” she said.

However, Jaya revealed that because not everything can sometimes be shared with family, she also had a support system outside of that. “I have friends made in college who aren’t from the film industry. They’re my support system,” she said.

Navya then pointed out that she and Agastya would find it funny to see her talk to her friends, who often pull her leg, something no one in the family can do. “It’s nice to have friends who keep you grounded,” said Jaya, adding, “I also like making friends with ADs on sets, just to pull their leg.”

‘Your generation isn’t loyal’

In the same conversation, Shweta opined that Gen Z wasn’t loyal when it came to friendships. She said, “You make friends faster and lose them too, you don’t want to accommodate. I also don’t understand the concept of parents being friends, parents are parents. There need to be boundaries.”

Navya however had a different take on why there was a different need for friends at varying points of life. “When I was in school, I just wanted to be friends with the cool kids, it’s different now,” she shared, adding, “Now I want to be friends with those who have the same ambition as me. I used to want to be friends with anyone. Now, I want friends who push me.”

