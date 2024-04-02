Amitabh Bachchan travels through Mumbai coastal road for first time, calls it a ‘marvel’. Watch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan travelled through the newly-inaugurated Mumbai coastal road for the first time, and he seems impressed. The actor shared a video of his drive through the tunnel, and called it a “marvel.” (Also Read – 5 most stunning celebrity homes you can't miss if you visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar) Amitabh Bachchan calls the Mumbai coastal road a marvel

What Amitabh said

On Tuesday, Amitabh took to his X handle and shared a video of his car driving through the tunnel. Amitabh recorded the video, sitting in the backseat, as his chauffeur drove the luxury car with a sunroof. Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel!”

Last month, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in south Mumbai, and said it is an "engineering marvel". A 10.5-kilometer-long stretch has been opened for traffic in the first phase. Motorists can enter the coastal road from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points, and exit at Marine Lines.

More about the coastal road

Eknath said the coastal road was built using advanced technology and it can be called an "engineering marvel". Its second phase will be opened for traffic in May. The 53 km-long coastal road will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and there onwards, it will be extended up to Dahisar.

The coastal road has been named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) and was opened on the occasion of his death anniversary. A statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected in Worli, next to the coastal road.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of his films Kalki 2898 AD, Section 84, and Vettaiyan. While the first film is a sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, Section 84 is a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Vettaiyan will mark his Tamil debut and reunion with Rajinikanth 33 years after Hum.