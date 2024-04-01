Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda bond over cheese toast, kadak chai and book shopping. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday spent her Sunday catching up with her friend, Navya Naveli Nanda. Sharing a reel on Instagram, she gave a sneak peek of the food they gorged on, the books they bought and more. (Also Read: Ranbir gives a thumbs up to Ananya Panday, Aditya's jodi) Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her and Navya Nanda's day out in Mumbai

Prithvi Sunday

Sharing the reel on her Instagram with a heart and a butterfly emoji, Ananya wrote, “kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya’s driving. Prithvi Sunday.” In the video, Ananya and Navya can be seen looking fresh-faced and dressed in casuals as they head out in Mumbai. Navya is behind the wheels and the duo indulge in some book shopping, enjoy tea and cheese toast at a cafe. The song Hone Do Jo Hota Hai’ plays in the background.

Suhana Khan, who seems to have missed out on this fun Sunday outing left a comment, writing, “Wow nice.” Ananya’s mother Bhavna Panday of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame left three heart emojis under the reel.

Ananya and Aditya

Recently Ananya and her beau Aditya Roy Kapur featured in their first ad together. The couple twinned in purple to endorse Scott Eyewear's latest collection. However, fans on Reddit seemed miffed that Sidharth Malhotra was seemingly replaced due to the couple’s popularity. Recently, Aditya was spotted attending Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday’s baby shower in Mumbai. The couple first sparked rumours when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022.

Upcoming work

Ananya was last seen in the 2023 Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, receiving good response for her performance. She will soon be seen in films titled Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will also be seen in the Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and others.

Navya is currently hosting the second season of her vodcast, What The Hell Navya, on YouTube. The show also features her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

