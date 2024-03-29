Ananya Panday keeps Aditya Roy Kapur close in their 1st ad together; Reddit reacts to Sidharth Malhotra 'being replaced'
Aditya Roy Kapur is the newest face of Scott Eyewear as he joins Ananya Panday as brand ambassador. Reddit wants to know why Sidharth Malhotra was replaced.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are often spotted together at events and also go on holidays with each other. While the actors have not made their relationship official, Aditya's appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 last year almost confirmed it. Amid dating rumours, the actors have come together for their first ad campaign together. Also read: Chunky Panday reacts to reports of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya and Aditya's new ad campaign
On Friday, Ananya and Aditya shared a photo of themselves from their recent shoot for Scott Eyewear. Aditya replaced actor Sidharth Malhotra, who has been featuring alongside Ananya in the brands' campaigns for the last couple of years. Ananya and Aditya twinned in purple looks and sported statement sunglasses in their first photo together showcasing Scott Eyewear's latest collection.
Reddit reacts to Ananya and Aditya's photo
Many on Reddit could not stop talking about Sidharth 'getting replaced' by Aditya. In March 2022, Sidharth and Ananya were announced as Scott Eyewear ambassadors during the brand's 20th anniversary celebration.
One Reddit user commented on a post featuring Ananya and Aditya's new ad, "Sidharth Malhotra got terminated to hype this couple...dirty..." Another shared a photo of Sidharth and Ananya's old campaign, and said, “Fire the one who got the idea to replace Sid (Sidharth).” A person wrote, "She (Ananya) and Sid looked cool in the earlier shoots! They replaced Sid with him (Aditya) for what?"
A person also said, "Its giving nothing. Despite hitting the looks jackpot, Aditya gives nothing as a model and sadly he has stopped trying as an actor. I do not see any saving grace in him anymore." However, some liked seeing Ananya and Aditya together. One commented, 'Honestly, they look stunning to me." A second wrote, “Looking fresh tbh (to be honest).”
Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours
Ananya and Aditya have been dating for a while now. The rumours began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during various recent episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Since then, the rumoured couple has been seen at airports, and on vacations abroad. Ananya and Aditya are often spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai as well.
